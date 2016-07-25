CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality

Common, David Oyelowo and more stars participated.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ryan CooglerAva DuVernayCommonDavid Oyelowo, and more get together for a powerful video series remembering the lives lost in police brutality.

The series of autobiographical videos created by black actors and directors highlights what their lives would’ve been had they encountered police brutality at a young age. “[My career wouldn’t] have been possible if, when I was 12 years old … [I] was shot and killed by police on the spot, before I even had a chance to put my hands up, like Tamir Rice,” Coogler says in the video.

In one clip, Ava DuVernay pays tribute to Tanisha Anderson, who was severely tazed by the cops and left to die. In another clip, David Oyelowo remembers Freddie Gray Jr., who died due to a severe spinal injury.

Watch both videos above and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality was originally published on globalgrind.com

ava duvernay , Black Lives Matter , Ryan Coogler

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close