“Ghostbusters” Star Leslie Jones: ‘I Have Sex With Comedy Every Night’

Two years after being promoted from writer to cast member on Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones is starring in one of the most anticipated films of the summer, “Ghostbusters”. Thirty years after the film became a cult classic, Leslie and her cast mates Melissa McCarthyKristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon were tasked with rebooting the film for a new generation.

In an exclusive with Hello Beautiful, Melissa and Kate get candid about almost giving up before their big break. Leslie shared her frustrations with having her career seemingly stall; while she’s been good friends with Chris Rock for years, only recently did he deem her “ready” for the comedy major leagues of ‘SNL’.

“Being a stand up comedian and doing sketch comedy are two completely different art forms and I had to learn that” said Leslie.

“I met people like Kate McKinnon and Taran Killam (“SNL”) and they were beasts, it made me sit my ass down, I had to have several seats and take some notes. Doing sketches, you have to build the situation, you have the joke but the joke has to have roots; it has to have a room and costumes.”

“…When I started doing comedy, I told myself I’m not going to do it unless I’m the best so you take that constructive criticism and say ‘I’m not the best…yet’.”

Now that she’s a renown star, we asked Leslie if she feels pressure to always be funny? Is her personality connected with being a comedian or can she take some days off?

“I’m intertwined with comedy. I have sex with comedy every night, I let comedy f**k the sh*t out of me because I love to be funny. I don’t separate myself from it because I am what it is. I want to be that entity so it’s very rare that I’m not funny.”

Check out the hilarious clip! Ghostbusters, directed by Paul Feig is in theatres now!

