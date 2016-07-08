Gilbert Arenas Offered To Kill Nick Young’s Baby Mother While Terrorizing His Son On Snapchat

Gilbert Arenas really has no chill and could be either the funniest man in the worl—or absolutely the worst house guest ever—according to his latest Snapchat story.

The video circulating on Twitter shows ‘No Chill Gil’ breaking into Nick Young‘s house. OK, maybe he didn’t break into the NBA baller’s house, but he climbed the gate in front of the home to gain entrance, because Nick wouldn’t give him the gate code.

Gilbert Arenas is the worst house guest of all time pic.twitter.com/hKroBFzuyj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2016

Next, he starts trying to find out why Nick kept cheating on Iggy Azalea. He then begins to terrorize Young’s son, who goes from welcoming Gilbert into the home to not liking him much. Arenas also offers to “kill” Nick Young’s baby mother and calls himself the new OJ. The last thing No Chill Gil did is paint over Iggy’s name on Nick’s wall in order to make room for his “IG bitches.”

In the meantime, Young claims he’s staying far away from women.

The NBA star says that although he and Iggy didn’t work out, he is not back with his pregnant ex, Keonna Green. According to sources, Nick wants to keep the past in the past so he can concentrate on the upcoming NBA season.

He’s still living in the house that he once shared with Iggy–alone.

SOURCE: TMZ | VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

