BET Awards
BET Awards BTS | Sheryl Lee Ralph talks Black Excellence and #BlackLivesMatter with Veda Loca [VIDEO]

Did you know that Rutgers University in New Jersey was an all boy’s college until the year actress Sheryl Lee Ralph attended? She was inspired to attend this particular institution thanks to legendary entertainer and activist Paul Roberson. She went on to be the first woman and the youngest woman to graduation from Rutgers at the age of 19.

Veda Loca and Sheryl Lee Ralph BET Awards 16

Source: Bobby Pen / iOne

Catch more gems and insights here as Veda Loca and Sheryl Lee Ralph talk black excellence, blazing trails for women, protecting our black babies and more at the 2016 BET Awards in the clip above.

