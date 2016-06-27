CLOSE
BET Awards
BET Awards BTS | Sheryl Lee Ralph Meets Schoolboy Q and Talks About Weed [VIDEO]

Anyone who grew up in the 90’s will remember actress Sheryl Lee Ralph as Aunt Dee from the hit sitcom Moesha. Those born any earlier may even remember the diva from the original, world famous black musical “Dreamgirls” before Beyonce and ’em took it to the big screen.

Schoolboy Q? Well, he’s a rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the same record label as Compton’s golden child Kendrick Lamar.  Among other topics, he’s known to discuss his passion for Mary Jane, so it’s no surprise that when he met Ralph that he would ask if she smokes. (Even though it shocked the hell out of us!)

Here is Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph’s animated response to such an off-the-wall question. It’s EPIC! Watch above.

