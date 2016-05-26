More Than HBO: 6 TV Shows You Need To Start Watching Now

You’ve got your TV routine down to a science. You watch one show live to avoid spoilers, another on Hulu, and when the game is on, you’re glued to the screen at your local bar.

Then there are those shows that your friends watch that you just haven’t taken the time to get into, or shows that you gave a chance and just didn’t fit into your schedule. If you’re like me, you watch a few television shows that your friends don’t watch, and you’re left with no one to talk about them with.

So in an effort to broaden your television horizons, I came up with ‘6 Shows More People Should Watch.’

Before I start the list, let’s put things into perspective: The Walking Dead had about 20 million live viewers for its season 6 premiere, while the great Carmichael Show had about 3 million viewers during its last episode.

The Carmichael Show

Based on the life of Jerrod Carmichael, the show focuses on his relationship with girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West) and how they interact with Jerrod’s crazy family (Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier and newcomers Lil Rel and Tiffany Haddish).

What’s Great About It: The Carmichael Show isn’t afraid to tackle tough issues. So far they had a Black Lives Matter episode, one about Facebook, porn addiction, and another discussing gender. But none of the serious subject matter takes away from the hilarity of the show. You can catch up via Hulu before the third season airs.

Airs Sundays 9/8c on NBC.

Fear The Walking Dead

Focused around a blended family who watched a devastated Los Angeles turn into a dead city during the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse, season 2 finds our dysfunctional heroes lost at sea in an attempt to seek safety. They quickly find out the sea ain’t the place to be.

What’s Great About It: It’s the same world of The Walking Dead and seeing the start of the apocalypse is rather interesting. Unfortunately, it goes up against Game Of Thrones on Sunday, so this is more of show you should stream. That means you can watch it on your own schedule.

Returns August 21st on AMC.

Better Call Saul

If you were a fan of Breaking Bad then you know Saul Goodman, Walter White’s fashion-forward “criminal” lawyer. Saul’s real name is Jimmy McGill, and he used to be a small-time attorney hustling to champion his underdog clients, build his practice, and somehow make a name for himself. Better Call Saul documents the events that changed Jimmy into Saul.

What’s Great About It: You get to see some of your favorite characters from the show that started it all while getting more information about their backstory. It’s also fascinating to watch a person go through changes that transform who he is.

Airs Mondays on AMC. Just renewed for a third season.

Power

James St. Patrick, aka Ghost, doubled down on his drug business to save his nightclub in an attempt to live out his dreams of being legitimate businessman. Only thing is, his girlfriend is the feds and his best friend Tommy is hell-bent on being the biggest drug organization on the streets. Throw in an old mentor who wants his spot at the top back and all that combines for must-see TV.

What’s Great About It: The characters on the show come to life and you really have an emotional connection to them. The story lines crafted by creator Courtney Kemp Agboh will leave you on the edge of your seats and it’s a pretty active fan base on social media to watch along with.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, July 17 on Starz.

Lucas Bros Moving Co

This animated series about two twin brothers obsessed with pop culture from the ’90s who smoke weed and move furniture is hilarious.

What’s Great About It: It’s funny as hell and relatable. The show comes on FXX, which is a hard network to find but it streams on Hulu and is easy to watch at your own pace.

Watch on Hulu now. Renewed for a third season.

Preacher

Based on a comic book started 21 years ago, the show is the story of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a conflicted preacher in a small Texas town who is inhabited by a mysterious entity that is half angel, half demon. The spirit allows him to develop a highly unconventional power that makes him rival the power of God.

What’s Great About It: The first episode of the show is insane, add in the following of the comic book and the network AMC, and I’m definitely hooked.

Airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Netflix has two great shows to check out:

Marco Polo is gearing up to release its second season on July 1st.

Bloodline‘s second season airs May 27th.

PHOTO CREDIT: AMC, Starz

More Than HBO: 6 TV Shows You Need To Start Watching Now was originally published on globalgrind.com