Welcome To New York City: Lupita Nyong’o Becomes A Staple In The Big Apple

New York City is known for chewing you up and spitting you out. So, it’s always refreshing when it gives one of its members a warm welcome and a “please stay awhile” type of treatment.

Lupita Nyong’o is currently starring in her Broadway role in Danai Gurira‘s Eclipsed. Starring as ‘The Girl,’ her performance earned her a 2016 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress . She received a Sardi’s caricature on May 19th.

Sardi’s Restaurant, near the Theater District in New York City, is a legendary Continental restaurant whose walls are lined with caricatures of showbiz celebs. It’s considered Broadway’s Hall Of Fame. Lupita Nyong’o received her caricature along with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Jesse Tyler Ferguson received his Sardi’s portrait in honor of his Broadway return in Becky Mode’s Fully Committed.

Lupita and Jesse’s caricatures will join the others which hang on the wall like Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

