CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Michael B. Jordan Joins The Cast Of ‘Black Panther’ Film

1 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

After grossing $700 million in its first week, Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War has fans wanting to know details about the The Black Panther film starring Chadwick Boseman.

Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to play Boseman’s love interest in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

As reported by Variety, Kevin Feige is producing the movie, which stars Boseman as T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the mantel after his father’s murder. Marvel unveiled the character in “Captain America: Civil War” before the standalone film hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Lupita Nyong’o

Source: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Marie Claire / Getty

And as of Friday night, the film will get another big name, with Michael B. Jordan starring in the film. A source to The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jordan will team up with Coogler for the third time —first was Fruitvale Station, second Creed— with a role in this much anticipated film.

The Hollywood Reporter notes, that it’s unclear whom Jordan would play, but one source told THR that it could be a villain. Marvel had no comment.

Jordan who starred in the Oscar-nominated film, Creed, is currently developing a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Nyong’o is currently in The Jungle Book, is filming Star Wars: Episode VIII, and will be in Disney’s Queen of Katwe.

RELATED STORIES:

Why Are Folks So Mad About A ‘Vanity Fair’ Image of Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Embracing?

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler And Harry Belafonte Headline ‘MLK Now’ Event In Harlem

[WATCH] Trailer For Lupita Nyong’o’s New Film ‘Queen of Katwe’ Gives You All The Feels

Michael B. Jordan Joins The Cast Of ‘Black Panther’ Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black panther , Lupita Nyong’o , Michael B. Jordan , Ryan Coogler

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 19 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 20 hours ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 21 hours ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 22 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close