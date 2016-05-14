After grossing $700 million in its first week, Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War has fans wanting to know details about the The Black Panther film starring Chadwick Boseman.

Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to play Boseman’s love interest in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

As reported by Variety, Kevin Feige is producing the movie, which stars Boseman as T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the mantel after his father’s murder. Marvel unveiled the character in “Captain America: Civil War” before the standalone film hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

And as of Friday night, the film will get another big name, with Michael B. Jordan starring in the film. A source to The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jordan will team up with Coogler for the third time —first was Fruitvale Station, second Creed— with a role in this much anticipated film.

The Hollywood Reporter notes, that it’s unclear whom Jordan would play, but one source told THR that it could be a villain. Marvel had no comment.

Jordan who starred in the Oscar-nominated film, Creed, is currently developing a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Nyong’o is currently in The Jungle Book, is filming Star Wars: Episode VIII, and will be in Disney’s Queen of Katwe.

RELATED STORIES:

Why Are Folks So Mad About A ‘Vanity Fair’ Image of Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Embracing?

Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler And Harry Belafonte Headline ‘MLK Now’ Event In Harlem

[WATCH] Trailer For Lupita Nyong’o’s New Film ‘Queen of Katwe’ Gives You All The Feels

Michael B. Jordan Joins The Cast Of ‘Black Panther’ Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: