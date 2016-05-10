CLOSE
Entertainment News
Kevin Gates Performs “2 Phones” & “Really Really” On Conan

Kevin Gates

As tonight’s musical guest on Conan, Kevin Gates gives an impressive performance of two big hits off his debut album.

Gates’ stardom has been a few years coming now, but it really shows how far he’s come when he’s up on big stages like this. Gates was the musical guest on Conan today, and he appeared in an all-black suit to perform two singles off his debut album, Islah, which has been a major success both critically and commercially. “Really Really” and “2 Phones” have been everywhere this year, the latter earning Gates his first top 20 hit.

“Thank you so much for having me. I love you all. Action!” said Gates as “2 Phones” came to a dramatic conclusion and segued right into “Really Really,” a track that demands the energy of a true showman. He really really looks the part.

