DJ Khaled Says Getting Lost At Sea Turned Him Into A Snapchat Superstar

DJ Khaled is an internet sensation. The Miami DJ already had the streets on lock with multiple club hits like “I’m On One,” “Hold You Down” and “All I Do Is Win.”
With the wins adding up, Khaled sat down with a New York-based journalist who grew to become an essential figure in hip-hop – Elliott Wilson – for CRWN, an exclusive chat airing on MTV2 Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.
In this clip, you can see DJ Khaled talking about the power of his Snapchat, which started out as a strange thing, but grew to become the standard of how celebs should use the app. Above, Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.
Watch, and for more of Khaled before the social media takeover, click through our gallery below.
13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King
1. Khaled, Trina, and Fat Joe in 2006.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Back in the early 2000s, Khaled was the DJ for Terror Squad.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. "We the Best."Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. TS circa 2004.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Throwback Remy and Khaled.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Brothers. Major Key.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. What a difference a decade makes.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Cloth Talk.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Khaled and Akon hit up 106 & Park back in the day.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. They don't want you to be happy.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Khaled and Boosie in '08.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Giving major keys to Flava Flav.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Cash Money meets Cloth King.Source:Getty 13 of 13
