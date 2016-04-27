CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

DJ Khaled Says Getting Lost At Sea Turned Him Into A Snapchat Superstar

Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.

0 reads
Leave a comment

DJ Khaled is an internet sensation. The Miami DJ already had the streets on lock with multiple club hits like “I’m On One,” “Hold You Down” and “All I Do Is Win.”

With the wins adding up, Khaled sat down with a New York-based journalist who grew to become an essential figure in hip-hop – Elliott Wilson – for CRWN, an exclusive chat airing on MTV2 Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In this clip, you can see DJ Khaled talking about the power of his Snapchat, which started out as a strange thing, but grew to become the standard of how celebs should use the app. Above, Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.

Watch, and for more of Khaled before the social media takeover, click through our gallery below.

dj khaled

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

Continue reading 13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

DJ Khaled Says Getting Lost At Sea Turned Him Into A Snapchat Superstar was originally published on globalgrind.com

CRWN , DJ Khaled , elliot wilson , interviews , Justin Bieber , mtv2 , The Beatles

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close