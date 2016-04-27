DJ Khaled is an internet sensation. The Miami DJ already had the streets on lock with multiple club hits like “I’m On One,” “Hold You Down” and “All I Do Is Win.”

With the wins adding up, Khaled sat down with a New York-based journalist who grew to become an essential figure in hip-hop – Elliott Wilson – for CRWN, an exclusive chat airing on MTV2 Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In this clip, you can see DJ Khaled talking about the power of his Snapchat, which started out as a strange thing, but grew to become the standard of how celebs should use the app. Above, Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.

Watch, and for more of Khaled before the social media takeover, click through our gallery below.

DJ Khaled Says Getting Lost At Sea Turned Him Into A Snapchat Superstar was originally published on globalgrind.com