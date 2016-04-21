Hating, Or Nah? Kelly Ripa Was Livid At The News Michael Strahan Is Leaving “LIVE”

Kelly Ripa isn’t too happy about Michael Strahan‘s departure from LIVE with Kelly and Michael.

Turns out she feels blindsided by Disney’s announcement, and allegedly she found out just moments before it was revealed publicly.

TMZ reports:

She never got a call from Disney CEO Bob Iger or anyone else at the Mouse House.

Our ABC sources say Kelly — and virtually everyone on her show — feels Disney has screamed to the world they don’t care about ‘Live’ … their singular focus is breathing life into ‘GMA,’ which has lost a big chunk of its audience over the last year.

Now it seems like ABC and Disney could be adding an extra hour of Good Morning America and giving LIVE the boot altogether, since Michael has already established himself at the 9 a.m. time slot.

Kelly is apparently livid and people are saying it might be hard to keep her with the network. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

