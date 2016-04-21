CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Hating, Or Nah? Kelly Ripa Was Livid At The News Michael Strahan Is Leaving “LIVE”

This just got more complicated for ABC.

0 reads
Leave a comment

'All We Had' Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Kelly Ripa isn’t too happy about Michael Strahan‘s departure from LIVE with Kelly and Michael.

Turns out she feels blindsided by Disney’s announcement, and allegedly she found out just moments before it was revealed publicly.

TMZ reports:

She never got a call from Disney CEO Bob Iger or anyone else at the Mouse House.

Our ABC sources say Kelly — and virtually everyone on her show — feels Disney has screamed to the world they don’t care about ‘Live’ … their singular focus is breathing life into ‘GMA,’ which has lost a big chunk of its audience over the last year.

Now it seems like ABC and Disney could be adding an extra hour of Good Morning America and giving LIVE the boot altogether, since Michael has already established himself at the 9 a.m. time slot.

Kelly is apparently livid and people are saying it might be hard to keep her with the network. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Best of 2015: The Top TV Fashion Moments

9 photos Launch gallery

Best of 2015: The Top TV Fashion Moments

Continue reading Best of 2015: The Top TV Fashion Moments

Best of 2015: The Top TV Fashion Moments

Hating, Or Nah? Kelly Ripa Was Livid At The News Michael Strahan Is Leaving “LIVE” was originally published on globalgrind.com

ABC , Kelly Ripa , LIVE with Kelly and Michael , Michael Strahan , tv

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close