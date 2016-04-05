CLOSE
MIDNIGHT MUSIC STREAM: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Royce Da 5’9 And More!

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will be going on 33-city tour.

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are going on 33-city tour. The tour starts on July 20th and will begin in West Palm Beach, FL. Kevin Gates, Jhené Aiko, Casey Veggies, and DJ Drama will also join the two throughout cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more.”  Tickets can be purchased here.

SOURCE: Miss Info

 

Royce Da 5’9 has been lighting the internet on fire to set anticipation for his impending studio release, Layers. His newest release is a smooth killer featuring the drug dealing talents of Pusha T and “the only fat n***** in the sauna with jews,” Rick Ross. There are bars on top of bars on this hyper lyrical but smooth cut. Layers is out on April 15th.

SOURCE: Miss Info

 

 

Pimp C was one of the most beloved figures in rap. His passing was untimely and left a hole in the game that can’t be filled by anyone else. Pimp C was known for his musical contributions but also as someone who never hesitated to speak his mind.

“While Pimp C’s legacy continues to grow in hip-hop circles around the world, Mass Appeal & Complex teamed up for a new mini documentary about his life. Named after his latest posthumous album, Long Live The Pimp<, the 30-minute film explores Chad Butler’s life on — and off the microphone.”

SOURCE: Miss Info

Dej Loaf announced her new mixtape, All Jokes Asideon Instagram. It’s out on April 6th. You can watch a teaser of the mixtape here.

SOURCE: Pitchfork

The battle might’ve been over but the war is far from lost. Meek Mill has plans to fire back at Drake as Meek allegedly jacked “Summer Sixteen” to lay down his thoughts. No word of when the track will drop but this is rather fortuitous timing on Meek’s part. Views From the Six is expected to drop any day now.

SOURCE: Hypetrak

MIDNIGHT MUSIC STREAM: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Royce Da 5’9 And More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Isaiah Rashad , Kendrick Lamar , Pimp C , Pusha T , rick ross , SCHOOLBOY Q , snoop dogg , SZA , Wiz Khalifa

