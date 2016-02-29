CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Makes Another Meme-Worthy Face At Last Night’s Oscars

Which one is your favorite?

Chrissy Teigen already had one viral meme after displaying her ugly-cry face at the Golden Globes last year, but last night at the Oscars, she got another one that’s just as hilarious.

When Stacey Dash came out to wish Black folks a Happy Black History Month, the pregnant wife of John Legend couldn’t keep her face straight as Chris Rock called the controversial actress the new “director of [the Academy’s] minority outreach program.”

We think Chrissy nailed the entire audience reaction.

The model took to Twitter to clarify why she made the face after people thought she didn’t like Sarah Silverman’s rambling about James Bond during her introduction of Sam Smith’s performance.

And the internet already started merging her faces:

Which one is your favorite?

Chrissy Teigen Makes Another Meme-Worthy Face At Last Night's Oscars was originally published on globalgrind.com

