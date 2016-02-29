Chrissy Teigen Makes Another Meme-Worthy Face At Last Night’s Oscars

Chrissy Teigen already had one viral meme after displaying her ugly-cry face at the Golden Globes last year, but last night at the Oscars, she got another one that’s just as hilarious.

When Stacey Dash came out to wish Black folks a Happy Black History Month, the pregnant wife of John Legend couldn’t keep her face straight as Chris Rock called the controversial actress the new “director of [the Academy’s] minority outreach program.”

We think Chrissy nailed the entire audience reaction.

The model took to Twitter to clarify why she made the face after people thought she didn’t like Sarah Silverman’s rambling about James Bond during her introduction of Sam Smith’s performance.

I was making the face from the Stacey Dash moment ahhhhhhh not Sarah! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 29, 2016

And the internet already started merging her faces:

Which one is your favorite?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Every Time Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style Mirrored Mrs. West 9 photos Launch gallery Every Time Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style Mirrored Mrs. West 1. Gray with the trench coat. Source:fotor 1 of 9 2. Who rocked a see-through turtleneck better? Source:fotor 2 of 9 3. Comfort is key while expecting, hence their choice of harem pants and the military-green trench. Source:fotor 3 of 9 4. Twinning. Source:fotor 4 of 9 5. Chrissy's black gown was very similar to the dress Kim wore to a CFDA event back in October. Source:fotor 5 of 9 6. Chrissy wore her white gown on the green carpet, while Kim rocked hers for the concrete catwalk in Paris. Source:fotor 6 of 9 7. Being pregnant doesn't mean that you have to shy away from the sheer. Source:fotor 7 of 9 8. A midi-skirt paired with lace-up heels and a coat? Classic Kim. Source:Getty and Splash 8 of 9 9. Clearly, Chrissy and Kim are on a similar vibe. Source:Splash and Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Chrissy Teigen’s Maternity Style Mirrored Mrs. West Every Time Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style Mirrored Mrs. West

Chrissy Teigen Makes Another Meme-Worthy Face At Last Night’s Oscars was originally published on globalgrind.com