What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Keanu” Gets Gangsta, “Birth Of A Nation” Finds A Home, & More

Key and Peele are hilarious. We’ve already established that from the hit show on Comedy Central. Now, in their upcoming movie Keanu, we get a true glimpse at their brilliance. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in this flick as Clarence and Rell, “two cousins who live in the city but are far from streetwise. When Rell’s beloved kitten, Keanu, is catnapped, the hopelessly straight-laced pair must impersonate ruthless killers in order to infiltrate a street gang and retrieve the purloined feline.” The first trailer will make you laugh out loud; check it out.

If you were on Twitter yesterday, you might have noticed The Birth Of A Nation trending. Well, the directorial debut from Nate Parker is receiving early Oscar buzz for next year already. The movie retells the story of Nat Turner, a slave who led the bloodiest slave rebellion ever, leading to the deaths of dozens of White owners. The film is being purchased by Fox Searchlight for $17.5 million. Parker told The Hollywood Reporter more:

“I made this film for one reason, with the hope of creating change agents. That people can watch this film and be affected. That you can watch this film and see that there were systems that were in place that were corrupt and corrupted people and the legacy of that still lives with us,” said Parker. “I just want you, if you are affected and you are so moved, to ask yourself, ‘Are there systems in my life that need attention whether it be racial, gender?’ There are a lot of injustices.”

Are you ready for season three of Empire? The hit Fox show looks to pick up where they left off last season, and we find out even more about the Lyon family. Do you think they can regain the magic?

The Academy wants to fix their Whiteness. They updated their membership policy and now Academy members no longer get lifetime rights:

“We want the Oscars to be voted on by people who are currently working in motion pictures, or who have been active for a long time. There are a number of Academy members, however, who had brief careers and left the business. We want to strengthen, uphold, and maintain the credibility of the Oscars with these new criteria. Voting for the Oscars is a privilege of membership, not a right,” they explained.

The Academy added, “The other changes are aimed at increasing diversity in our membership and governance. Under our bylaws, the board is directed to periodically review our criteria for voting status and membership. This has happened in the past and this is one of those times. Diversity has been an ongoing discussion for many years.”

Miley Cyrus is going to be working with Woody Allen in his new TV series for Amazon. This is Woody’s first television project after all these years. Crazy thing is, Miley sleeps with a picture of Woody Allen next to her bed, which probably has a million animals in it as well. The six half-hour-episode series will take place in the 1960s.

“F–k yeah ! Stoked to be in Woody Allens first series!!!!! I had claimed 2016 to be my year of ‘chillin the f–k out’ but next to my bed for a few years now has been this portrait of W.A. & I was looking into his eyes when I got the call to be apart of the cast and work alongside the bad a$$ Elaine May & da dude himself! 1960zzzz here I [come],” the singer/actress posted on Instagram.

Congrats to Miley.

