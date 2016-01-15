The soon-to-be brother-in-laws are back in Ride Along 2.

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube reprise their roles as Ben and James, this time to stop an evil businessman (Benjamin Bratt). And during this new adventure, the duo has help from Olivia Munn and Ken Jeong; Ben’s fiancée (Tika Sumpter) is back home in Atlanta planning their wedding.

We went down to the scene of the crime in beautiful Miami, Fla. to chat with the cast about the pressure to top the first film, as well as crafting the funniest scenes from Ride Along 2.

Since you probably haven’t seen the movie yet, here’s a sneak peek at two of the most hilarious moments from the film.

Check out this episode of Extra Butter as director Tim Story and producer Will “Power” Packer get in on the laughs during our interview as well.

Ride Along 2 is in theaters everywhere today.

Extra Butter: Kevin Hart & Ice Cube On Ring Tones, Topping The First “Ride Along,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com