Extra Butter: John Krasinski Was Embarrassed By How Little He Knew About Benghazi

The story has been so distorted that John Krasinski admitted he was embarrassed by how little he knew about what really went down.

| 01.14.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, and a slew of other great actors star in a film about the true story of what really went down in Benghazi back in 2012.

In this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, we dive into 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. First we chat with John Krasinski, who plays Jack, who talks to us about getting the opportunity to play the role and knowing how hard it would be for fans to see Jim from The Office playing a soldier.

We also talked to the cast about the making of the movie, the lack of CGI, and having to act around simulated explosions while shooting real guns and lugging around 50 pounds of real military gear.

Then, actual soldiers from Benghazi – Tig, Tonto and OZ – chime in, talking about how Benghazi was turned into a buzzword in politics. The story has been so distorted that John admitted he was embarrassed by how little he knew about what really went down.

“We see Benghazi as this political thing, it’s a totally different story from what actually happened,” he said. “They’re two totally different things. I thought I knew everything there was to know about Benghazi, I watch the news and read the newspaper and I knew nothing about this. I was embarrassed when I read this book because I thought, if I’m watching all the news and I have not heard one thing about the six guys who laid their lives on the line, that’s a problem.” 

13 Hours is a great film looking to capture some of the magic of other recent military flicks like Lone Survivor and American Sniper at the box office. Check it out in theaters on Friday.

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

The Sexiest Men Alive PEOPLE Forgot

12 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest Men Alive PEOPLE Forgot

Continue reading The Sexiest Men Alive PEOPLE Forgot

The Sexiest Men Alive PEOPLE Forgot

David Beckham has just been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive, and while we aren't mad at PEOPLE's selection, we also couldn't help but notice the men they left out. 2015 has been the year of Michael B. Jordan, and who could forget the Instagram thirst traps Drake and The Game blessed us with? Not to mention, Ryan Gosling will always have a spot on our list. They may not be the Sexiest Man Alive, but click through the gallery below for the Sexiest Men We Love.  

Extra Butter: John Krasinski Was Embarrassed By How Little He Knew About Benghazi was originally published on globalgrind.com

13 Hours , Benghazi , extra butter , john krasinski

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close