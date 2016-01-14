John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, and a slew of other great actors star in a film about the true story of what really went down in Benghazi back in 2012.

In this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, we dive into 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. First we chat with John Krasinski, who plays Jack, who talks to us about getting the opportunity to play the role and knowing how hard it would be for fans to see Jim from The Office playing a soldier.

We also talked to the cast about the making of the movie, the lack of CGI, and having to act around simulated explosions while shooting real guns and lugging around 50 pounds of real military gear.

Then, actual soldiers from Benghazi – Tig, Tonto and OZ – chime in, talking about how Benghazi was turned into a buzzword in politics. The story has been so distorted that John admitted he was embarrassed by how little he knew about what really went down.

“We see Benghazi as this political thing, it’s a totally different story from what actually happened,” he said. “They’re two totally different things. I thought I knew everything there was to know about Benghazi, I watch the news and read the newspaper and I knew nothing about this. I was embarrassed when I read this book because I thought, if I’m watching all the news and I have not heard one thing about the six guys who laid their lives on the line, that’s a problem.”

13 Hours is a great film looking to capture some of the magic of other recent military flicks like Lone Survivor and American Sniper at the box office. Check it out in theaters on Friday.

Extra Butter: John Krasinski Was Embarrassed By How Little He Knew About Benghazi was originally published on globalgrind.com