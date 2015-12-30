Rob Kardashian Almost Triggered Diabetic Coma, Kendall Jenner Also Rushed To Hospital

Last night, we learned that Rob Kardashian was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis after he was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Turns out it was very serious. TMZ reports:

Rob had no idea he was diabetic, and it’s a good thing he took precautionary measures. If untreated, the condition can lead to a diabetic coma.

It’s not all bad for Rob. TMZ also says that doctors told him if he eats right and lives a healthy lifestyle, he can get his diabetes under control and eventually even into remission.

Rob wasn’t the only one visiting the hospital; Kendall Jenner recently had a scare as well. Kendall took to her website to reveal the news.

“I just got so tired from work and life and everything that it freaked me out at the end of this year,” she added. “I actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted – it was definitely a wake up call that I need to take better care of myself.”

With all the health issues in her fam, Khloe is feeling stressed out:

View this post on Instagram Melancholy A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 29, 2015 at 9:04pm PST

Let’s hope the Kardashians get healthy and continue to win in 2016.

SOURCE: TMZ, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

