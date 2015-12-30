CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Confirms Travis Scott Collab “Bake Sale” Will Be On Upcoming “Khalifa” Album

Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Clarkston, MI

Wiz Khalifa says his upcoming Travi$ Scott collab, “Bake Sale,” will see life on his upcoming album “Khalifa.”

Khalifa SZN is quickly approaching. On Tuesday morning, the Pittsburgh native cleared up any confusion as for what the title of his upcomgin album would be, that being simply Khalifa, but that wasn’t all he revealed about the project.Answering questions via twitter, the Taylor Gang leader also announced that his collab with Travis Scott, called “Bake Sale,” will also be on Khalifa as well. As you’ll hear in the preview (seen below), the DJ Spinz instrumental was previously used for G Eazy’s When It’s Dark Out cut “Order More,” but apparently the two parties must have worked something out because according to Wiz it’s also being used on Khalifa.

Still no word on an exact release date for Khalifa, but it’ll be dropping sometime next month. While we wait, check out a snippet of “Bake Sale,” below, and peep some more previews of the records in Wiz’ latest episode of “DayToday,” where he previews a ASAP Rocky collab and more.

album , Bake Sale , collab , Khalifa , Travi$ Scott , Wiz Khalifa

