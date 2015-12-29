The Home Where Bobbi Kristina Was Found Unconscious Is Up For Sale

Bobbi Kristina‘s Atlanta home is now up for sale. The Alpharetta condo where Bobbi was found unconscious was placed on the market almost two weeks ago and is going for $470,000.

On Keller Williams‘ website where the home is listed, it doesn’t mention Bobbi, but it does list the residence like it’s lavish:

Luxury Craftsman-European style townhome w/open floor plan, great room, gourmet kitchen, coffered ceilings & built-ins w/attention to detail. Spacious master suite features fireplace & built-ins w/spa bath. Two additional guest suites w/private baths. Professionally finished terrace level, including elevator.

If you can get past what happened there, it seems like a pretty impressive place to live.

SOURCE: KW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive to Los Angeles on June 9, 1993. 1 of 25 2. Whitney Houston, singer Bobby Brown, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend Bobby Brown's 25th Birthday Party on February 4, 1994 at Tavern on the Green. 2 of 25 3. Bobby Brown and daughter Bobbi Kristina circa March 1994. 3 of 25 4. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995. 4 of 25 5. Mommy's girl! Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown depart for New York City on July 1, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport. 5 of 25 6. Singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Preacher's Wife" premiere together in New York City on December 9, 1996. 6 of 25 7. Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, & Bobbi at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills circa October '98. 7 of 25 8. Daughter Bobbi walks the carpet with her mother Whitney Houston in March of 1999. 8 of 25 9. Whitney Houston with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and husband Bobbi Brown onstage during a concert on July 16, 1999. 9 of 25 10. Whitney Houston kisses her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown during the 1st Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001. 10 of 25 11. Bobby, Whitney, and Bobbi pose for a flick at he 2002 VH1 Divas show. 11 of 25 12. Whitney, Bobby, and Bobbi smile during Praise Power in 2003. 12 of 25 13. The Browns posed with Mickey and Minnie at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere. 13 of 25 14. Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston perform in Central Park on September 1, 2009. 14 of 25 15. Bobbi and Whitney wore all black to the 2009 American Music Awards. 15 of 25 16. Bobbi hugs her mother at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen. 16 of 25 17. Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party. 17 of 25 18. Bobbi Kristina arriving at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother, Whitney Houston. 18 of 25 19. Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Whitney Houston onstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 19 of 25 20. Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon at the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 20 of 25 21. Bobbi salutes the poster for her mother's movie during the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 21 of 25 22. Bobbi Kristina at the We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney event. 22 of 25 23. Cissy Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Houstons: On Our Own" Series Premiere Party at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in NYC. 23 of 25 24. Nick Gordon kisses Bobbi Kristina Brown at "The Houstons: On Our Own" series premiere party. 24 of 25 25. Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

The Home Where Bobbi Kristina Was Found Unconscious Is Up For Sale was originally published on globalgrind.com