The Home Where Bobbi Kristina Was Found Unconscious Is Up For Sale

The home where Bobbi was found unconscious is up for sale.

'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

Bobbi Kristina‘s Atlanta home is now up for sale. The Alpharetta condo where Bobbi was found unconscious was placed on the market almost two weeks ago and is going for $470,000.

On Keller Williams‘ website where the home is listed, it doesn’t mention Bobbi, but it does list the residence like it’s lavish:

Luxury Craftsman-European style townhome w/open floor plan, great room, gourmet kitchen, coffered ceilings & built-ins w/attention to detail. Spacious master suite features fireplace & built-ins w/spa bath. Two additional guest suites w/private baths. Professionally finished terrace level, including elevator.

If you can get past what happened there, it seems like a pretty impressive place to live.

SOURCE: KW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Home Where Bobbi Kristina Was Found Unconscious Is Up For Sale was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
