The holiday season always means Christmas albums from out favorite artists, whether we’re downloading new music or just breaking out the old favorites. But this year, you can add The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Christmas Album to the list! Click on the audio player to find out about eight songs featured in album as Special K explains further in this edition of News You Can’t Use.

8 Songs Featured On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” 2015 Christmas Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com