The Weeknd & Nicki Minaj Among The Big Winners At The 2015 AMAs

Tonight, most of the world’s biggest pop stars, minus Adele and Taylor Swift, gathered in L.A. for the 2015 American Music Awards. The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj were among the night’s big winners, taking home two awards each. The Weeknd’swon Favorite Soul/R&B Album, and the year’s best hip-hop album was awarded to Nicki Minaj’s, which beat out J. Cole’sand Drake’s. Fetty Wap, Wiz Khalifa, and Chris Brown were among the nominees who fell short. Meek Mill was also sitting pretty for his girl’s big night.Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj

One Direction [WINNER]

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL’S

Fetty Wap

Sam Hunt [WINNER]

Tove Lo

Walk The Moon

The Weeknd

​Maroon 5

Arianna Grande

Meghan Trainor

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

SONG OF THE YEAR

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk!”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space” [WINNER]

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR UN-LEASHED BY T-MOBILE

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Rihanna & Kanye West feat. Paul McCartney – “FourFiveSeconds”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk!”

Skrillex & Diplo Featuring Justin Bieber – “Where Are Ü Now” [WINNER]

Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Bad Blood”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Nick Jonas

Ed Sheeran [WINNER]

Sam Smith

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Ariana Grande [WINNER]

Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Maroon 5

One Direction [WINNER]

Walk The Moon

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Ed Sheeran – X

Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour

Taylor Swift – 1989 [WINNER]

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan [WINNER]

Sam Hunt

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood [WINNER]

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line [WINNER]

Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean – Old Boots, New Dirt

Florida Georgia Line – Anything Goes [WINNER]

Sam Hunt – Montevallo

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Fetty Wap

Nicki Minaj [WINNER]

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

J. Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint [WINNER]

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

The Weeknd [WINNER]

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna [WINNER]

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown – X

D’Angelo and The Vanguard – Black Messiah

The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness [WINNER]

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Fall Out Boy [WINNER]

Hozier

Walk The Moon

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Meghan Trainor

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Enrique Iglesias [WINNER]

Ricky Martin

Romeo Santos

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Casting Crowns [WINNER]

Hillsong United

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Calvin Harris [WINNER]

David Guetta

Zedd

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Fifty Shades of Grey

Empire: Original Soundtrack from Season 1

Pitch Perfect 2 [WINNER]