What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Named Miss Golden Globe, “Zoolander 2” Trailer, & More

Jamie Foxx couldn't be prouder.

Jamie Foxx‘s beautiful daughter Corinne Foxx has been named Miss Golden Globe 2016 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Miss Golden Globe is usually a son or daughter of a Hollywood actor or actress who helps hand out awards during the show.

“I’ve known for about 3 weeks. Maybe like a month and I was so excited,” Foxx told PEOPLE. “I had all of this energy and I’m not lying, for an hour straight, just jumped around my house and was bouncing off the walls, and was Googling all of this stuff about Miss Golden Globes so I was really excited.”

Chance The Rapper was named one of the Chicagoans of the year by Chicago Magazine. The Chi-Town native blew up on the national music scene, but he’s still committed to making a difference in his hometown. Read more by clicking here.

The second trailer for Zoolander 2 was released and this one looks as funny as the first. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson return to join Will Ferrell, Penelope Cruz, Justin Bieber and more, as Zoolander is called on to save the world from an evil mad man trying to kill off the world’s most beautiful people. Zoolander 2 hits theaters Feb 12, 2016.

john boyega

The Paris attacks have caused issues with movie releases. Producers of the latest Star Wars installation, as well as Idris Elba’s Bastille Day are fearing the films might take a hit. According to THR:

Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opens in France on Dec. 16, two days ahead of its North American launch. Disney declined comment on whether its rollout plan would be altered, but its French premiere already had been planned as a small affair without any major stars (instead, journalists will be flown to London for the red-carpet event).

R. Kelly was in Brooklyn to sing the National Anthem at a recent Nets game, but beforehand, he got more than his vocals warmed up. Robert hit a pretty standard 3 point shot. Makes sense since it’s well-known that R. Kelly plays a little basketball on the side.

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Named Miss Golden Globe, “Zoolander 2” Trailer, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
