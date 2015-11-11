Grandma Is Positive That The Baby Is Not Her Son’s [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.11.15
In the latest installment of  Paternity Test Tuesday, a young man, Theo, believes that his child with a young woman named Tika is his, just like she says. They both seem to agree that the child is their joint responsibility to take care of, so what’s the problem?

Grandma. Grandma is not buying it.

So, what were the results? Hit play on the audio player and find out the conclusion!

    Grandma Is Positive That The Baby Is Not Her Son’s [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

