Tracklist For Diddy’s “MMM” Album Surfaces

Well here’s some good news for Puff Daddy fans. The Bad Boy icon is reportedly dropping his new album today at 7 AM for FREE called, but before he does so we have the tracklist to share with you ahead of time.

Celebrating his 45th birthday Monday night, Diddy held a private listening session for his new album in NYC, where friends like Swizz Beatz and French Montana were in attendance at. Well, another person who was there Monday night was XXL’s Vanessa Satten, who happened to have gotten her hands on the flyer with the tracklist on it and posted it to IG.

Laced with 12 tracks, the prelude to No Way Out 2 will feature the previously-heard single “Workin,” among other fittingly-titled tracks like “Harlem, “MMM,” and “Money Aint A Problem.” The guest features haven’t been unveiled, but we know by the visual teaser that Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye, French Montana, and Metro Boomin have all been in the studio working with Puff (see clip below).

While we wait for the album to arrive in a few hours, peep the tracklist in the slide show above. The artwork can be seen behind Diddy and Swizz in the artwork above as well.

1. Facts

2. Harlem

3. Help Me

4. Everyday

5. Auction

6. MMM

7. All Or Nothing

8. Workin

9. You Could Be My Lover

10. Uptown

11. Money Ain’t A Problem

12. Blow A Check