Blood Orange Releases Emotional “Sandra’s Smile” To Honor Police Brutality Victim Sandra Bland (NEW VIDEO)

On the heels of the Spring Valley High School assault, Dev Hynes releases an emotional video dedicated to police brutality victim Sandra Bland under his Blood Orange moniker.

Dev teased the arrival of the new song a few days ago, but with everything going on in the media and another Black woman being beaten at the hands of police, the acclaimed songwriter found it fitting to release the video today.

The self-directed visual features Dev and his crew making their way around New York City and vibing to the memory of Sandra Bland, who was found dead in her jail cell by police. Dev posted the lyrics to “Sandra’s Smile” on YouTube:

“Who taught you to breathe, then took away your speech,

Made you feel so loved, then shook your hand with gloves?

You watched her pass away, the words she said weren’t faint.

Closed our eyes for a while, but I still see Sandra’s smile.

Can you see it in my face?

Had enough for today.

It’s hard for me to stay in place unless I force myself awake.

Look, an hour ago, I read Sybrina’s quote.

I mean, why should she forgive?

D’we lose you if, we don’t?”

To raise money for the Opus 118 Harlem School of Music, Dev and his closest friends are holding a benefit concert on December 12. Find out more here.

Watch Blood Orange’s new video up top.

Continue reading Blood Orange Releases Emotional “Sandra’s Smile” To Honor Police Brutality Victim Sandra Bland (NEW VIDEO)

Justice For…A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)

Blood Orange Releases Emotional “Sandra’s Smile” To Honor Police Brutality Victim Sandra Bland (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Lives Matter , Blood Orange , Dev Hynes , new video , Police Brutality , Sandra Bland

