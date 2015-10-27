It’s Over: Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Divorcing After Two Years Of Marriage

Turns out the third time isn’t the charm. Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez are divorcing after two years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

A source told the magazine the relationship had “run its course,” adding: “They are keeping it amicable now. She is okay.”

The two met back in 2010 while on the set of Dark Tide, and eventually hit it off. By 2013, Halle was pregnant and the duo wed at the Chateau des Conde in Olivier’s native France. The married couple welcomed their son Maceo-Robert on Oct. 5, joining Nahla, Halle’s first child with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The separation marks Olivier’s first divorce and Halle’s third. She was previously wed to David Justice and Eric Benet. Ironically, before Halle even met Olivier, she told InStyle, “I will never, never get married again.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

13 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116960”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116960″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116960″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116960” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); #LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015 Source:Splash News 1 of 13 1. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton These two were married for four years before they finalized their divorce yesterday, July 20th. Though sources say it wasn't an amicable breakup, the two did manage to divvy up their assets at record speed… by the way, Miranda gets the dogs. Source:Getty 2 of 13 2. Rita Ora and Ricky Hilfiger Another breakup that hit tabloids yesterday. Ora and Tommy Hilfiger's son Ricky split after dating for what we thought was a solid year. Both have yet to comment, though sources say the decision was mutual. Source:Getty 3 of 13 3. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner The end of their marriage and the end of love as we knew it. Their 10-year relationship came to an end last month when the couple decided it was finally time to divorce. We guess Amy Schumer's father in "Trainwreck" must be right, "monogamy is not realistic." Source:Getty 4 of 13 4. Michael Sam and Vito Cammisano The first openly gay member of the NFL split with his college sweetheart in June, after being engaged for just six months. Sam did not take the breakup lightly… he deleted all evidence of Cammisano's existence off his Instagram. Source:Getty 5 of 13 5. Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo Believe or not, these two dated for TWO years. They parted ways in June, and Nick admitted he's "not a pro at long distance." Source:Splash News 6 of 13 6. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian We all knew the end was near, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been painful for everyone involved. These two parted ways earlier this month, after Disick was spotted cuddlin' up with his ex. Source:Splash News 7 of 13 7. Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger This young couple split for good back in April, after Schwarzenegger was caught doing body shots off another girl. Didn't he know Miley doesn't take sh*t from guys? We guess he does now. Source:Getty 8 of 13 8. Tiger Woods and Lindsay Vonn The pro-golfer and Olympic skier broke things off back in May. Vonn said in a statement, "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," adding, "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together." Source:Getty 9 of 13 9. Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner Their relationship has been anything but a slam-dunk… the two were arrested in April for domestic violence and now Johnson is pregnant with twins, post-breakup. Source:Getty 10 of 13 10. Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele Just a breakup wasn't enough… the NFL star filed a restraining order against his "Basketball Wives L.A." ex of two years, just last week. Source:Getty 11 of 13 11. Khloe Kardashian and French Montana Technically, the two broke up just days before 2015, but the post-breakup drama didn't stay in 2014. In fact, French opened up in April about how he blames Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, for ending their flawless relationship. Source:Getty 12 of 13 12. Ariana Grande and Big Sean Before the donut-licking incident with her new boo, obviously. Grande cut the cord on Big Sean after he released a song lyric referring to her vagina as a "billion dollar p***y"… Yep, that'll do it. Source:Getty 13 of 13 13. Zayn Malik and One Direction LOL. 