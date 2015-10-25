College Student, Martese Johnson, Files $3M Lawsuit For Wrongful Arrest

University of Virginia student Martese Johnson is suing the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Department and the three agents who used excessive force while arresting him in March.
On suspicion of Martese using a fake I.D. and being publicly intoxicated, the ABC agents not only arrested the honors student but slammed his head on the pavement which required ten stitches. He was later charged with obstruction of justice and public intoxication.
No charges were filed against the accosting agents: Jared Miller, Thomas Custer and John Cielakie. And the state prosecutor later dropped Martese’s charges.
According to the Huffington Post, Martese filed a $3 million lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Charlottesville alleging false arrest, excessive use of force, civil rights violations and a failure to train or supervise the agents adequately. He is also seeking a jury trial.
“Agents of ABC have a history of aggressive, excessive and unjustified behavior in effectuating their duties,” stated the lawsuit.
All three agents have since returned to work after the department determined there was no breach in protocol during Martese’s arrest.
Stay tuned for the latest developments.
