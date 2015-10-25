College Student, Martese Johnson, Files $3M Lawsuit For Wrongful Arrest

UVA student Martese Johnson sues Va. state liquor agents over bloody arrest in March. https://t.co/FzwpkiizIG pic.twitter.com/OfiMeL6F9I — ABC7News (@ABC7News) October 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

University of Virginia student Martese Johnson is suing the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Department and the three agents who used excessive force while arresting him in March.

On suspicion of Martese using a fake I.D. and being publicly intoxicated, the ABC agents not only arrested the honors student but slammed his head on the pavement which required ten stitches. He was later charged with obstruction of justice and public intoxication.

No charges were filed against the accosting agents: Jared Miller, Thomas Custer and John Cielakie. And the state prosecutor later dropped Martese’s charges.

According to the Huffington Post, Martese filed a $3 million lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Charlottesville alleging false arrest, excessive use of force, civil rights violations and a failure to train or supervise the agents adequately. He is also seeking a jury trial.

“Agents of ABC have a history of aggressive, excessive and unjustified behavior in effectuating their duties,” stated the lawsuit.

All three agents have since returned to work after the department determined there was no breach in protocol during Martese’s arrest.

Stay tuned for the latest developments.

RELATED STORIES:

Newly Released Photo Shows That UVA Honor Student Martese Johnson Was Shackled During His Arrest

Of Men & Monsters: In Media, There Are No Black Victims

37 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2821208”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2821208″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2821208″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2821208” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 1 of 37 1. A Look Back At The Protests in Ferguson On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown was gunned down by police officer Darren Wilson in the streets of Ferguson, MO. For much of the year since his death, protests against police brutality and to raise awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement have sprang up around the country. But it was the protests in Ferguson that really invigorated the movement nationwide. Take a look back at the many protests in Ferguson. Source:Getty 2 of 37 2. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 3 of 37 3. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 4 of 37 4. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 5 of 37 5. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 6 of 37 6. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In New York Source:Getty 7 of 37 7. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 8 of 37 8. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 9 of 37 9. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 10 of 37 10. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 11 of 37 11. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 12 of 37 12. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 13 of 37 13. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 14 of 37 14. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 15 of 37 15. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 16 of 37 16. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 17 of 37 17. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 18 of 37 18. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 19 of 37 19. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 20 of 37 20. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 21 of 37 21. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 22 of 37 22. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 23 of 37 23. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 24 of 37 24. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 25 of 37 25. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 26 of 37 26. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 27 of 37 27. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 28 of 37 28. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 29 of 37 29. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 30 of 37 30. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 31 of 37 31. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 32 of 37 32. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 33 of 37 33. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 34 of 37 34. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 35 of 37 35. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 36 of 37 36. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 37 of 37 37. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2821208”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2821208″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2821208″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2821208” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading College Student, Martese Johnson, Files $3M Lawsuit For Wrongful Arrest One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2821208”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2821208″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2821208″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2821208” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

College Student, Martese Johnson, Files $3M Lawsuit For Wrongful Arrest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com