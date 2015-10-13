CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

The Girl Next Door: District Accidentally Lets Porn Shoot Go Down At L.A. High School

Although teenagers with raging hormones would be intrigued by it, filming a porno in an actual school probably isn’t a smart idea.

1 reads
Leave a comment

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-d58931a62c4000dbb9e750aa2e9af944-561da8a0a2835’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-d58931a62c4000dbb9e750aa2e9af944-561da8a0a2835’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-d58931a62c4000dbb9e750aa2e9af944-561da8a0a2835’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Although teenagers with raging hormones would be intrigued by it, filming a porno in an actual school probably isn’t a smart idea.

Back in 2012, a porn shoot went down at Los Angeles’ Alexander Hamilton High School, and it even featured a “nude carwash scene in the school’s front parking lot.”

The district, which makes $2 million a year from production companies filming on school property, says they weren’t aware of filming details, and didn’t inquire what the shoot was for— even after they were paid in cash.

An investigation conducted by NBC4 initially set out to uncover many of the hidden costs of filming at Los Angeles schools. Once the school district found out about the porn, however, spokeswoman Shannon Haber released a statement: “The district was made aware at that time that the production company failed to comply with terms of the filming agreement. We immediately notified the production company that it was banned from ever using district facilities again. We also demanded that the company remove any and all images depicting the school or its students from the film.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) first said it would shut down all filming due to the issue, but later changed its stance, saying shoots would be approved on a case-by-case basis. The title of the film in question is Revenge of the Petites and explores the totally plausible story of how the hottest girls in the school were bullied, and now they’re going to get revenge.

Hopefully all of the surfaces in question were sanitized before Monday morning homeroom.

SOURCE: NBC4, Maxim | VIDEO SOURCE: NBC

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Girl Next Door: District Accidentally Lets Porn Shoot Go Down At L.A. High School

10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113060”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113060″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113060″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113060” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

The Girl Next Door: District Accidentally Lets Porn Shoot Go Down At L.A. High School was originally published on globalgrind.com

filming , High School , L.A. , porn , School , wtf news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close