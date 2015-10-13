( function() {

Although teenagers with raging hormones would be intrigued by it, filming a porno in an actual school probably isn’t a smart idea.

Back in 2012, a porn shoot went down at Los Angeles’ Alexander Hamilton High School, and it even featured a “nude carwash scene in the school’s front parking lot.”

The district, which makes $2 million a year from production companies filming on school property, says they weren’t aware of filming details, and didn’t inquire what the shoot was for— even after they were paid in cash.

An investigation conducted by NBC4 initially set out to uncover many of the hidden costs of filming at Los Angeles schools. Once the school district found out about the porn, however, spokeswoman Shannon Haber released a statement: “The district was made aware at that time that the production company failed to comply with terms of the filming agreement. We immediately notified the production company that it was banned from ever using district facilities again. We also demanded that the company remove any and all images depicting the school or its students from the film.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) first said it would shut down all filming due to the issue, but later changed its stance, saying shoots would be approved on a case-by-case basis. The title of the film in question is Revenge of the Petites and explores the totally plausible story of how the hottest girls in the school were bullied, and now they’re going to get revenge.

Hopefully all of the surfaces in question were sanitized before Monday morning homeroom.

SOURCE: NBC4, Maxim | VIDEO SOURCE: NBC

The Girl Next Door: District Accidentally Lets Porn Shoot Go Down At L.A. High School was originally published on globalgrind.com