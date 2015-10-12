CLOSE
Lil Wayne's Alleged Sex Tape Finally Gets Released

Lil Wayne

Over the past week or so, rumors have been swirling around social media of an alleged Lil Wayne sex tape, and it’s finally been released to the public.

In a short clip (a trailer if you will) recently unearthed, Wayne is seen in bed with two women. The low quality of the video leaves much to the imagination, but both female participants are said to be strippers.

Weezy joins a long list of celebrities with sex tapes, notably Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. A bunch of celebrities fell victim to having their most private moments seen by millions when a mass exodus of nude photos and videos from the iCloud were leaked to the public.

TMZ previously reported that if anyone released Lil Wayne’s sextape, there’d be hell to pay in the form of a lawsuit.

View the NSFW video of Lil Wayne wearing nothing but socks here.

SOURCE: HOT 97

Lil Wayne's Alleged Sex Tape Finally Gets Released was originally published on globalgrind.com

