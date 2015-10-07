We hear it time and time again- be careful what you post on Facebook! Still, people manage to get themselves in a lot of trouble by showing too many of their true colors. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack tell the story of the latest racist social media user who not only got himself fired, but all of his friends, too! Click on the audio player to hear all the details in the latest Front Page News!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Submit
Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Dislike! 12 Things We Can’t Wait To Thumbs Down On Facebook
RELATED: Lark Voorhies From “Saved By The Bell” Marries Man She Met On Facebook
RELATED: 6 Reasons You May Need To Delete Your Facebook Account
How Facebook Can Get You Fired [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com