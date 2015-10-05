CLOSE
Entertainment News
Pharrell Williams' Adorable "Happy" Children's Book Teaser Will Brighten Up Your Monday

Pharrell Williams' adorable "Happy" children's book teaser will brighten up your Monday.

We thought we’d had enough of Pharrell Williams‘ “Happy,” but his children’s book of the same name will warm up every cold heart.

The super producer is promoting the picture book on his popular YouTube page, i am Other. In this adorable video, Pharrell asks kids why they love to read. One little girl sums it up pretty nicely (peep the vid above): “I get to explore and see what I can find in the books and learn something from it.”

The social media buzz around the book will no doubt spark the interest of many young readers, and comes with a great cause. Any time the #ReadHAPPY hashtag is used on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, a book will be donated to a child through the First Book nonprofit group.

Pharrell has said he hopes his book will “resonate” with young readers:

“I love what I do and am grateful to all the people who felt that ‘Happy’ resonated with them. My hope is that this book inspires a child’s imagination and creativity and that it teaches the importance of being happy and true to yourself.”

The Happy children’s book will be released on October 6. Find it here.

Pharrell Williams’ Adorable “Happy” Children’s Book Teaser Will Brighten Up Your Monday was originally published on globalgrind.com

