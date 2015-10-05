Pharrell Williams' adorable "Happy" children's book teaser will brighten up your Monday.

We thought we’d had enough of Pharrell Williams‘ “Happy,” but his children’s book of the same name will warm up every cold heart.

The super producer is promoting the picture book on his popular YouTube page, i am Other. In this adorable video, Pharrell asks kids why they love to read. One little girl sums it up pretty nicely (peep the vid above): “I get to explore and see what I can find in the books and learn something from it.”

The social media buzz around the book will no doubt spark the interest of many young readers, and comes with a great cause. Any time the #ReadHAPPY hashtag is used on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, a book will be donated to a child through the First Book nonprofit group.

Pharrell has said he hopes his book will “resonate” with young readers:

“I love what I do and am grateful to all the people who felt that ‘Happy’ resonated with them. My hope is that this book inspires a child’s imagination and creativity and that it teaches the importance of being happy and true to yourself.”

The Happy children’s book will be released on October 6. Find it here.

SOURCE: i am Other | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

16 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111148”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111148″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111148″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111148” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter Source:Getty 1 of 16 1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell's co-sign early on. Source:Getty 2 of 16 2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West. Source:Getty 3 of 16 3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool. Source:Getty 4 of 16 4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell's clothing line. Source:Getty 5 of 16 5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand. Source:Getty 6 of 16 6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams. Source:Getty 7 of 16 7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his "travel bag." Source:Getty 8 of 16 8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol? Source:Getty 9 of 16 9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show. Source:Getty 10 of 16 10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope. Source:Getty 11 of 16 11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice. Source:Getty 12 of 16 12. Ice Cream craze. Source:Getty 13 of 16 13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin' it hard. Source:Getty 14 of 16 14. The infamous Pharrell hat. Source:Getty 15 of 16 15. Back in the day, Pharrell's signature style included trucker hats. Source:Getty 16 of 16 16. When his pants were shorter than his wife's on the red carpet. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111148”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111148″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111148″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111148” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Pharrell Williams’ Adorable “Happy” Children’s Book Teaser Will Brighten Up Your Monday Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111148”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111148″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111148″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111148” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Pharrell Williams’ Adorable “Happy” Children’s Book Teaser Will Brighten Up Your Monday was originally published on globalgrind.com