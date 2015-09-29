Kim Zolciak’s “DWTS” Fate Revealed After She Blasts Wendy Williams’ “Disgusting” Comments

Kim Zolciak and her family have been going through a rough time in recent weeks, and now, Wendy Williams is adding to the grief. Surprised?

The Dancing with the Stars competitor was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke, and just when she thought it was all over, Kim reportedly found out she has an issue with her heart.

Following Kim’s heartfelt Instagram post about having to go through one more procedure, famed talk show host Wendy Williams went on air to discuss the former reality TV star’s troubles.

Wendy thinks it’s possible Kim is lying about her health. She told her audience: “To me, a stroke is more important than a selfie. I don’t get where these people get, you know, posting pictures of a serious condition in the hospital.” She also added that Kim “allegedly suffered a mini-stroke after returning home from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ last week. Now, Kim is 37 years old and, you know, she’s got six children. She looks terrific… but, Kim, my thought is… I hope you’re not fibbing about the stroke.”

Wendy continued, “Kim, at 37 years old, if you did have a mini stroke, I’m sorry to hear about that. If, however, you just wanted to get off ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ all you had to do was just stub your toe.”

Don’t get it twisted – Kim isn’t too sick to set the record straight. The mom of six put Wendy on blast with a screenshot that showed Wendy has requested that Kim appear on her talk show, a request Kim denied.

Read her full response above.

But unfortunately, Kim’s time on DWTS is in fact over. E! reports: “As host Tom Bergeron revealed during the show, if a contestant is unable to dance due to health problems or injury, they must withdraw from the competition.”

Kim showed up to rehearsals and all, but in the end, it didn’t work out: “Kim appeared via Skype during the broadcast, after partner Tony Dovolani performed their I Dream of Jeannie-themed dance with Jenna Johnson, and appeared to be looking great after apparently being discharged on Friday.”

Via E!:

‘I feel really great. I don’t know if you know, but I rehearsed on Saturday,’ she explained. ‘I learned that whole dance that Jenna just did, but then my doctor told me yesterday that it’s too soon to fly.’ Unfortunately, despite pleas from both Kim and Tony, Tom explained that the show’s lawyers wouldn’t budge on bending the rules. Tony did have a sweet message for his partner. ‘I just wish her well,’ Tony said. ‘I mean the family comes first, health comes first. I’m just so glad she listened to the doctors. They said she might be able to fly on Sunday next week, so if the rules could be bent, just this one time?’

We pray for Kim’s health at this time, and can’t wait to see what she ventures into next.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop, E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Kim Zolciak’s “DWTS” Fate Revealed After She Blasts Wendy Williams’ “Disgusting” Comments was originally published on globalgrind.com