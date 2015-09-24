CLOSE
SHONDALAND! Shonda Rhimes Set To Produce New Medical Drama

As if we needed another reason to stay glued to our televisions, super-producer Shonda Rhimes is set to develop a medical drama that we’ll probably add to our list of must-watch Shondaland shows.

The drama — based around a team of military doctors in Baghdad — will join a growing empire of Rhimes’ shows, which already includes Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal. The new project will be a family affair — Rhimes plans to bring along Grey’s Anatomy producer Zoanne Clack, according to the Huffington Post.

We’re not yet sure what the drama will be called (and when it will air), but we’ll be sure to tune in. Until then, you can catch Shondaland’s return (Scandal fans get ready) this Thursday evening on ABC.

