According to Gary With Da Tea, the Kardashian clan does not approve of the relationship between youngest Jenner sister Kylie and Tyga. But why does the mega-million dollar family dissapprove of this specific alliance? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Tyga Allegedly Leased Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Ferrari… In Her Name [POLL]

RELATED: Was Tyga Wrong For Giving Kylie Jenner This Birthday Gift? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: When Tyga Plans To Marry Kylie Jenner [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Is Kylie Jenner’s Family Encouraging Her To Break Up With Tyga? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: