LL Cool J On How Viola Davis’ Career Will Be Affected By Her Emmy Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The legendary LL Cool J calls up the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and chats about today’s music versus the music of his time, what he likes to listen to, his TV shows “NCIS” and “Lip-Synch Battle,” and he even when he’s going to release some new music!

Plus, he talks about the experience of being at the Emmy’s last night for some unforgettable and historical moments. He reveals his thoughts on Tracy Morgan‘s recovery and what he thought about Viola Davis now-legendary acceptance speech after her win for Lead Actress in Drama Series! Click on the audio player hear it all in this Rickey Smiley Morning Show interview!

Click here for more exclusive interviews from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and listen live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

    LL Cool J On How Viola Davis' Career Will Be Affected By Her Emmy Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

