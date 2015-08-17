CLOSE
We Knew It Was Coming…The Kylie Jenner Porn Offers Start Rolling In

Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner only turned 18 about a week ago, but the porn companies have already come a-knocking.

If Kylie wanted to, she could be getting a whole lot of money to do what she does with her boyfriend Tyga…on camera. TMZ reports that Vivid Entertainment has offered the youngest Jenner $10 million to make a porno with her rapper bae.

Vivid honcho Steve Hirsch writes, “Kim’s sex tape helped launch her career and would be nothing but positive for you.”

That’s not all. TMZ claims a couple of other porn companies have offers on the table as well.

BangYouLater sent its own written overture, offering $1.8 million up front, saying, “This event will make you even more famous than either Kim K or Paris Hilton.”

BangYou wants the scene to be over 22 minutes, so Tyga is going to have to perform.

Another website called Digital Playground hopes Kylie will be their brand ambassador, writing:

“Now that you are of legal age, we would like to offer you the opportunity to be Digital Playground’s Brand Ambassador!” Adding, “We know you’ll be great at this and with your banging body to match, maybe you’ll be interested in becoming an adult star yourself!

Do you think the Kim angle will convince Kylie to make a sex tape like her older sister?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

We Knew It Was Coming…The Kylie Jenner Porn Offers Start Rolling In was originally published on globalgrind.com

kardashians , kylie jenner , porn , sex tape , Tyga , Vivid

comments – add yours
