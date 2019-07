Our friend Tity Boi took to Instagram today to share the tracklist for his forthcoming mixtapein the form of a photo of an iTunes playlist.It looks very promising indeed, as the project will feature guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa Cap 1 and more. Mike Dean, Zaytoven, TM808, Honorable C Note are among those handling the production. Also, one of the tracks is titled “Lapdance in a Trap House,” should be a banger.

Trapavelli Tre is out Thursday, August 13. Get ready by revisiting the tape’s lead single “Watch Out.”