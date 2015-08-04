CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Jill Scott's New Album 'Woman' Debuts At No. 1 & More!

Jill Scott

Despite some people feeling like R&B isn’t what it used to be, the genre is really flourishing in 2015. Following Tyrese‘s new album Black Rose hitting no. 1 on the charts, Jill Scott has now hit the no. 1 mark herself in the first debut week for her new album Woman. Her fifth studio project sold a total of 62,000 units. [Rap-Up]

French Montana has finally dropped the visuals to his collaboration track with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, “Lose It.” Set in a mental asylum, the MC tributes to Gucci Mane’s infamous 2013 Twitter rant, with the video being directed by Spiff TV. [Miss Info]

Olivia Munn might seem nice and innocent, but the actress has a rough side to her. The Hollywood star took to her Instagram to show off some of her intense kick-boxing skills, and it looks like we should never mess with her. She captioned the video, “Freestyle #latergram @karine_lmx” [E! Online]

Big Sean is stepping heavy into the fashion world, and he’s going to feet route. The “Blessings” rapper has reportedly teamed up with sock company Stance, to release a line of signature socks for their ANTHEM collection. The line is set to be released from late 2015 into early 2016. [AllHipHop]

