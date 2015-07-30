CLOSE
New Music
Tink – Winter’s Diary 3 [New Mixtape]

Tink

Download Tink’s new mixtape “Winter’s Diary 3”.

Staying true to her words, Tink comes through today and releases the third installment in her Winter’s Diarymixtape series.Laced with 10 tracks, the follow up to last year’s Vol. 2comes with no features and production credits from the likes of C-Sick, Cookin Soul, Jelan Abrams, and of course her mentor Timbaland, among a few others. Aimed more so at her R&B fans, as shown on the previously heard intro “I Like,” Winters Diary 3 is filled with plenty of radio-friendly hits that will leave fans anticipating her upcoming debut album.Stream and/or download the mixtape now. (Tracklist below)

Tracklist

01. I Like (Prod. By C Sick)

02. H20 (Prod. By Jelan Abrams)

03. Very Very (Prod. By Special Cookin Soul)

04. Jupiter (Prod. By DJ Wes)

05. L.E.A.S.H (Prod. By Timbaland)

06. There’s Somebody Else (Prod. By Silly Tha Producer)

07. Stripclub (Prod. By DJ Wes, Dre Native, D3)

08. Medicine Interlude (Prod. By Jelan Abrams)

09. Route 42 To San Fran (Prod. By Cookin Soul)

10. Afterparty (Prod. By DJ Wes, Chef Byer)

Tink – Winter’s Diary 3

