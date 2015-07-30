Tink – Winter’s Diary 3 [New Mixtape]

7 reads Leave a comment
DOWNLOAD HERE
Download Tink’s new mixtape “Winter’s Diary 3”.
Tracklist
01. I Like (Prod. By C Sick)
02. H20 (Prod. By Jelan Abrams)
03. Very Very (Prod. By Special Cookin Soul)
04. Jupiter (Prod. By DJ Wes)
05. L.E.A.S.H (Prod. By Timbaland)
06. There’s Somebody Else (Prod. By Silly Tha Producer)
07. Stripclub (Prod. By DJ Wes, Dre Native, D3)
08. Medicine Interlude (Prod. By Jelan Abrams)
09. Route 42 To San Fran (Prod. By Cookin Soul)
10. Afterparty (Prod. By DJ Wes, Chef Byer)
