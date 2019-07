Tink – Winter’s Diary 3 [New Mixtape]

Tracklist 01. I Like (Prod. By C Sick) 02. H20 (Prod. By Jelan Abrams) 03. Very Very (Prod. By Special Cookin Soul) 04. Jupiter (Prod. By DJ Wes) 05. L.E.A.S.H (Prod. By Timbaland) 06. There’s Somebody Else (Prod. By Silly Tha Producer) 07. Stripclub (Prod. By DJ Wes, Dre Native, D3) 08. Medicine Interlude (Prod. By Jelan Abrams) 09. Route 42 To San Fran (Prod. By Cookin Soul) 10. Afterparty (Prod. By DJ Wes, Chef Byer)

Staying true to her words , Tink comes through today and releases the third installment in hermixtape series.Laced with 10 tracks, the follow up to last year’scomes with no features and production credits from the likes of C-Sick, Cookin Soul , Jelan Abrams, and of course her mentor Timbaland , among a few others. Aimed more so at her R&B fans, as shown on the previously heard intro “I Like ,”is filled with plenty of radio-friendly hits that will leave fans anticipating her upcoming debut album.Stream and/or download the mixtape now. (Tracklist below)