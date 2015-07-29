CLOSE
Music
Home

Watch Birdman Discuss Everything We Need To Know With Angie Martinez

0 reads
Leave a comment

After much anticipation, Angie Martinez has finally released the video from her lengthy interview with Birdman.

The Cash Money CEO invited the Power 105 host to Miami, where they spent 48 hours together discussing many topics that the hip-hop community has been eager to hear about.

From an alleged conspiracy to kill Lil Wayne, to their relationship tarnishing over business, Birdman gives very important answers to Angie’s questions.

He even talks about what is going on with contracts from Nicki Minaj and Drake, who are signed to Wayne’s Young Money label, which has been under Cash Money.

Watch part 1 of Angie’s interview with Birdman above, part 2 below.

SOURCE: Power 105 | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch Birdman Discuss Everything We Need To Know With Angie Martinez was originally published on globalgrind.com

Angie Martinez , birdman , Interview , lil wayne , power 105

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close