Watch Birdman Discuss Everything We Need To Know With Angie Martinez

After much anticipation, Angie Martinez has finally released the video from her lengthy interview with Birdman.

The Cash Money CEO invited the Power 105 host to Miami, where they spent 48 hours together discussing many topics that the hip-hop community has been eager to hear about.

From an alleged conspiracy to kill Lil Wayne, to their relationship tarnishing over business, Birdman gives very important answers to Angie’s questions.

He even talks about what is going on with contracts from Nicki Minaj and Drake, who are signed to Wayne’s Young Money label, which has been under Cash Money.

Watch part 1 of Angie’s interview with Birdman above, part 2 below.

SOURCE: Power 105 | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

