CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Black Feminists Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay

0 reads
Leave a comment
Businesswomen working in office

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

Black Twitter is on fire today with the #BlackWomenEqualPay debate. It’s an obvious hashtag with a message: Black women are still being paid less in the workplace than pretty much everyone else.

While Equal Pay Day takes place every year in April, this year the American Association of University Women, NOW, the AFL-CIO and other groups marked July 28 as #BlackWomenEqualPay, a day to discuss the issues around the ways race and gender intersect to put millions of Americans on unequal footing.

MUST READ: Why Don’t African-American Women Get Equal Pay For Equal Work?

Each year, African-American women in the United States are paid $18,817 less than the majority of White men. It’s being reported that, in the 20 states boasting the most full-time working African-American women, it’s the women of color who earn just 64 cents for every dollar paid to White men.

And while Black women may be well aware of the plague of discrimination in the workplace, it’s news to much of America. And thanks to the major social media outpourings like Twitter, many people are made aware of the social, racial, political or any other “-al” that plagues our world, in 140 characters or less.

The Tweets Are Talking:

18 photos Launch gallery

Check Your Inbox: Top 15 Business Email Mistakes To Avoid

Continue reading Black Feminists Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay

Check Your Inbox: Top 15 Business Email Mistakes To Avoid

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2805478”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2805478″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2805478″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2805478” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Black Feminists Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

equal pay , pay equality

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close