WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: ABC Releases Steamy Promo For Season 5 Of “Scandal,” Brooke Hogan Defends Father With Poem, & MORE!

Season 5 of Scandal is almost here.

Ahead of its September 24th premiere date, ABC has released a steamy promo to get fans talking. Just 39 seconds long, you’ll get chills as you watch Olivia Pope and the leader of the Free World confess their love for one another, and more.

We won’t hold you up any longer. Check it out above!

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was recently fired from the WWE after news of a racist “tirade” he went on years ago hit the web.

Shattering the hearts of millions of fans, we were all left dumbfounded, and now his daughter, Brooke Hogan, is trying to help pick up the pieces with a poem in her father’s honor.

Read it here and leave your thoughts below.

Kid Cudi took his acting and musical skills to Bang! Bang! and he did one bang up job.

Watch the rapper make a cameo in a skit for the comedic series above – he plays one of the Temptations.

SOURCE: Billboard, MissInfo, Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: ABC Releases Steamy Promo For Season 5 Of “Scandal,” Brooke Hogan Defends Father With Poem, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

brooke hogan , hulk hogan , kerry washington , kid cudi , Promo , racism , Racist , scandal , season 5 , skit , The Temptations , Wrestling , WWE

