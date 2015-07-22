CLOSE
Guess Which 'Hollywood Diva' Paula Jai Parker Would Sleep With

Paula Jai Parker and Lisa Wu are two of our favorite Hollywood Diva‘s. Between their fashion-forward style and energetic personalities, they always keep us on the edge of our seats.

As season 2 of TV One’s hit show unfolds, we’re given a front row seat into their lives (some more dramatic than others) and a glimpse into their friendships with other cast members like Elise Neal, Countess Vaughn and Golden Brooks.

“We’re like sisters, we fight,” they admitted. “There’s been a shift with different relationships,” Lisa said.  “I think she humbled herself a lot,” Lisa said about her friendship with Golden.

Paula has a different kind of love for her co-stars. She proudly admitted she’d sleep with all four of her cast mates and so would her husband. “Anyone of y’all can come home with us any day.” She joked.

Check out what the divas had to say about this season and tune in to TV One TONIGHT at 9 to catch them in action.

