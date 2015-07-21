Fetty Wap is making sure his fans get as much music as possible before we get a full project, and Kirko Bangz is the next artist to grab a feature from him.

The Houston crooner has recruited the Jersey native for their collab track “Worry Bout It,” which could be a huge banger for the R&B heads this year.

The hook of the track sees the two hip-hop vocalizers coming together for some rhythmic harmonic bliss, and it’s definitely going to be making love to our ears on every listen.

Listen to the new track from Kirko and Fetty below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Kirko Bangz Feat. Fetty Wap “Worry Bout It” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

