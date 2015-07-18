CLOSE
MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection

MAC will unveil its Selena collection next year.

Selena Archive

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

This is definitely news that will make you go yaaaaaassssss! MAC has plans to celebrate Selena Quintanilla with a collection. This comes two decades after her tragic death following a petition on Change.org that was signed by over 37,700 fans of the Tejano music artist requesting a makeup line.

On Thursday, MAC Cosmetics unveiled its plan to release a collection inspired by Quintanilla next year.

“Selena’s talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colorful, meaningful impact in the world that has continued to grow over the last two decades. We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC’s philosophy,” said MAC Senior Vice President James Gager.

Instagram Photo

It’s not yet known what the collection will consist of, but Selena’s older sister Suzette is partnering with the company to help see this vision come to fruition.

This is so cool!

MAC Cosmetics Answers A Change.Org Petition For A Selena Quintanilla Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

