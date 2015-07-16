CLOSE
Music
Home

“Trap N*ggas” & 9 Other Songs White People Love, But Can Never Request

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show

Future is gearing up to drop Dirty Sprite 2. So as we await its midnight release, I decided to play “Trap N*ggas,” to which a co-worker shouted, “Oh, that’s my song!”

It’s a great song, amazing. It gets the club turnt and you know everybody needs a blessing now and then. But what happens when one of my White friends are at the club and get the urge to hear Future’s hit? What if they want to request the song, but can’t say the title? And “Trap N*ggas” isn’t the only track that presents this problem for White hip-hop lovers.

Jay Z and Kanye gave them the dilemma as well for a song that’s commonly known as just “Paris.”

Then there’s the edited “Hot Boy” by Bobby Shmurda that gave me great joy trying to convince my White friend to build up the courage to request at a bar.

Here are 9 other songs White people love, but would have a pretty hard time singing along to.

Watch The Throne “N*ggas in Paris”

Only a few people can actually request this song by name: “N*ggas in Paris.” Kanye and Jay knew was what Gucci when they named this song.

YG “My N*gga”

If a White person requests this song, it might be the single most racist thing they will ever say. “My N*gga,” those days are over! YG, why you do this?

DMX “My N*ggaz”

Before YG, DMX was the guy who made an anthem for his N-words.

Bobby Shmurda “Hot N*gga”

Whether you call this “Hot Boy” or the Shmoney Dance song, it’s still one of the most requested at frat bars everywhere.

Jay Z “N*gga What, N*gga Who”

Jay’s back again. This time with a summer anthem from the early 2000s that had him changing the words to “Jigga What!”

Ruff Ryders “Jigga My N*gga”

Since we are on the topic of Jay Z, this song all about his name could never be requested.

Migos “Young Rich N*ggas”

Migos’ “YRN” has to make that list because…Who doesn’t love Migos?

J. Cole “Rich N*ggaz”

J. Cole’s “Rich Niggaz” isn’t a song you request at a bar, and it’s a song White people can’t sing in public.

Kehlani “N*ggas”

Kehlani has such a sweet voice, but she still ain’t playin’.

I would have more, but my White friends couldn’t help me….For obvious reasons.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Giphy

TLC - T-Boz, Chilli, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez

Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub

11 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub

Continue reading Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub

Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub

“Trap N*ggas” & 9 Other Songs White People Love, But Can Never Request was originally published on globalgrind.com

bobby shmurda , dirty sprite 2 , Future , jay-z , Kanye West , language , N-Word

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close