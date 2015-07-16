Tyga Is Co-Starring In An Action Comedy With Bruce Willis

While his music may not being purchased in high volumes, Tyga‘s celebrity has never been stronger. The Gold Album rapper had a cameo in this summer’s coming-of-age film, Dope, but he’ll have a much larger role in an upcoming Action Comedy– which will star one of the genre’s heroes, Bruce Willis.Outside of Willis, Tyga will be working with the ensemble cast of David Arquette, Jason Momoa, Adam Goldberg, Famke Janssen, John Goodman, and Kal Penn. The film will follow a Private Eye played by Willis, whose dog is kidnapped by a gang. We’re still not sure how the rapper fits in, but we’re definitely interested to find out.There’s no word on when filming will begin, but we’ll keep you posted with any updates on the project.