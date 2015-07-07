Tea & Receipts: Tyga Reportedly Caught Cheating On Kylie Jenner With Transsexual Actress Mia Isabella

Just when we thought Tyga‘s life was as messy as it could possibly get, TV personality and blogger B. Scott spills more tea.

The world has been throwing the perfect amount of shade at the 25-year-old rapper for dealing with the underage Kylie Jenner, but according to new reports, not only is he dating the 17-year-old, he has the nerve to be cheating on her too.

Tyga’s alleged side dish of choice? Transsexual actress Mia Isabella.

B. Scott reveals via her website:

The email we received reads: Transsexual actress Mia Isabella & Rapper TYGA had [an] ongoing relationship for almost 3 years since she moved to LA. She’s down for him has been since he was with Chyna. Allegedly, there was a possible sex tape when she was roommates with a model named Capri [who was once] linked with Charlie Sheen ….As you can see they got smart and came up with a plan for if the public ever found out about their relationship using her career as a fashion stylist & consultant for his brand as the connection. In her circle they made no secret of the relationship even inviting people enter their private time together. Clearly for her he’s been willing to risk it all having made plans to see each other just a couple weeks ago and never stopping their relationship through a baby mama and alleged girlfriend. They seem to have a lot of love for each other even as she was being courted by a boxer named Jean Pascal she had no interest in.

B. Scott continues:

Now, that seems a little crazy to us — but what DIDN’T seem so crazy were the endless screenshots of their alleged conversations.

In their conversations, Tyga (allegedly) requests that Mia send him “something nasty” (sound familiar?) and (allegedly) sends the actress pictures of his penis. To see the screenshots and decide on their authenticity for yourself, click here.

As far as whether or not Tyga said man knew Mia was a transsexual at the time, more than likely he did, as she’s received many public porn awards surrounding her status and work as a transsexual – and they date back to 2010. View those receipts here.

Here are a few photos of Tyga’s (alleged) mistress:

It took him a little minute, but Tyga finally broke his silence on the rumors. His thoughts are as follows:

Smh. The devil is working hard today. Lol — T-Raww (@Tyga) July 7, 2015

Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: LoveBScott | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS) 17 photos Launch gallery Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS) 1. Kylie and Tyga do charity together in L.A. 1 of 17 2. Kylie was spotted at Universal's Halloween Horror of Nights. 2 of 17 3. Tyga was there with Kylie. 3 of 17 4. Tyga and Kylie stare into one another's eyes. 4 of 17 5. Tyga and Kylie pose with fans at a children's hospital. 5 of 17 6. Kylie and Tyga do a good deed together. 6 of 17 7. Kylie and Tyga make a sick fan's wish come true. 7 of 17 8. He spotted her from across the room. 8 of 17 9. Kylie and Tyga smile with a fan at a children's hospital. 9 of 17 10. Tyga and Kylie pose with George Lopez. 10 of 17 11. Kylie and Tyga do good deeds at a children's hospital together. 11 of 17 12. Tyga takes the wheel. 12 of 17 13. Kylie in the cut. 13 of 17 14. Kylie having a good time giving back. 14 of 17 15. Kendall and Kylie on Tyga's arm before Kylie went punk rock pretty. 15 of 17 16. Tyga has the two coolest girls in town on his arm. 16 of 17 17. Tyga cozies up to the Jenner sisters. 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen “Not Dating” Each Other (PHOTOS) Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

Tea & Receipts: Tyga Reportedly Caught Cheating On Kylie Jenner With Transsexual Actress Mia Isabella was originally published on globalgrind.com