Just before escaping NY’s Clinton Correctional Facility, Richard Matt wrote a letter to his daughter. In it, he promised to see her “on the outside,” this according to Buffalo News. A portion of his letter was given to law enforcement officials. You can read more of it here. [Gawker]

While on their way to school, three teenage girls in Afghanistan were attacked by men on motorcycles. According to reports, the men threw acid in the young girls’ faces, leaving two of the three teens in critical condition. Apparently, the men didn’t like that the girls were getting an education. [CNN]

An unidentified girl washed up on the shore of Boston Harbor last month and now, authorities need the public’s help with finding out who the 4-year-old is. Named “Baby Doe” for now, authorities believe they will be able to find the girl’s killer once she is identified. [DailyMail]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Richard Matt Penned Letter To Daughter Before Escaping NY Prison, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: