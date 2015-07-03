Conscious Uncoupling: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Vacation In The Bahamas Following News Of Their Divorce

We were all very sad and surprised to hear about one of our favorite couples ending in divorce, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seem to be doing well, all things considered.

According to E! Online, the gorgeous pair headed to the Bahamas after breaking the news and took the kids along for the tropical trip. E! dishes:

The whole family is at their home in the Bahamas together, E! News confirmed Thursday. It would seem that the parents of three probably had planned this getaway all along, wanting to find a private spot to be with their daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel while news of their divorce continued to make headlines. We’re hearing that the Daredevil co-stars are planning on settling their split through mediation so that they don’t have to go to court. A source told Us Weekly, which was first with the Bahamas news, that the family has been going to this particular “private and special location” for years. Affleck will have to head back to California at least by next weekend, however, as he’s scheduled to appear at Comic-Con in San Diego with his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-stars.

We’re happy to hear all’s well that ends well. If you missed Jen and Ben’s conscious uncoupling, click here.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

