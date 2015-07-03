CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Conscious Uncoupling: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Vacation In The Bahamas Following News Of Their Divorce

1 reads
Leave a comment

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

We were all very sad and surprised to hear about one of our favorite couples ending in divorce, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seem to be doing well, all things considered.

According to E! Online, the gorgeous pair headed to the Bahamas after breaking the news and took the kids along for the tropical trip. E! dishes:

The whole family is at their home in the Bahamas together, E! News confirmed Thursday. It would seem that the parents of three probably had planned this getaway all along, wanting to find a private spot to be with their daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel while news of their divorce continued to make headlines.

We’re hearing that the Daredevil co-stars are planning on settling their split through mediation so that they don’t have to go to court.

A source told Us Weekly, which was first with the Bahamas news, that the family has been going to this particular “private and special location” for years. Affleck will have to head back to California at least by next weekend, however, as he’s scheduled to appear at Comic-Con in San Diego with his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-stars.

We’re happy to hear all’s well that ends well. If you missed Jen and Ben’s conscious uncoupling, click here.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Christina Milian on Miami Beach

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

14 photos Launch gallery

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

Continue reading The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015…So Far

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

Conscious Uncoupling: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Vacation In The Bahamas Following News Of Their Divorce was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bahamas , Ben Affleck , celebrity divorce , divorce , jennifer Garner , vacation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close